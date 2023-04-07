Five things to do in West Cork this Easter weekend

Max O'Mahony, a student at Coláiste Stiofán Naofa, is here to tell us the best things to do in West Cork this weekend

***

EASTER weekend is full of great things to do in West Cork.

As always, there are some worthy fundraisers to check out, some great Easter activities, and even a chance to see some internationally acclaimed artwork in Skibbereen.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Easter egg hunts

It wouldn't be Easter weekend without the chance to hunt for some eggs!

There are a number of events taking place across West Cork this weekend.

Starting from today, West Cork Down Syndrome Group are hosting egg hunts in Skibbereen Garden Centre, with all proceeds going towards the group. Click here for more information.

Castletownbere Development Association has organised a special Easter Saturday party, taking place in The Beacon from 1pm-3pm.

It costs €5 per child, and children under 12 are welcome but need an adult to accompany them. Click here for more information.

Rowing fundraiser

For anyone looking to test themselves this weekend, Castletownshend Rowing Club are hosting a fundraising pub quiz this Saturday in Lil's Pub.

The quiz will kick off at approximately 8.30pm but arrive early to secure your table!

Entry is €40 for a table of four, and there will be prizes awarded for the winning team and the best team name, along with a raffle on the night.

A good opportunity to have some fun while contributing to a local club.

See some famous works of art

As reported on southernstar.ie this week, a whole host of famous art will be available to view at Morgan O’Driscoll’s Ilen Street offices in Skibbereen every day from 11am until 5pm, from Good Friday through to Easter Monday.

The works will be part of what has been billed as the biggest art sale in the country, 180 lots – including works by Sean Scully, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol – later this month.

Don't miss your chance to see a piece of history!

Tractor run from Courtmacsherry to Kinsale

Tractor runs are as popular as ever in West Cork, and this Easter Monday is a great chance to participate in what looks like being a busy event.

All funds raised will go towards Courtmacsherry and Kinsale RNLI lifeboats – a good cause which keeps both locals and tourists safe in the sea around West Cork.

Registration takes place in Barryroe GAA grounds from 11am, with a 12.30pm start time. All tractors, vintage cars, trucks and bikes are welcome.

Open clay shoot

Dunmanway Clay Target Club hosts an open clay shoot this Sunday from 10am-3pm at the Dunmanway Clay Shooting Ground.

It's a great chance to try something new, and a county qualifier will take place on the same day, allowing you to see some experts in action.

Pre book your place by calling Wayne Morrison on 086-7784787. For directions search eircode P47E006.