HIVE arts centre provides a permanent home for Creative Bandon group

CREATIVE Bandon, the driving force behind some of the town’s most important cultural events over the past ten years, have a new permanent arts space in the middle of the town.

The HIVE Art Centre, which was officially opened on Friday September 18 as part of Culture Night, is located at 17 South Main Street.

Creative Bandon’s artistic director, Marguerite McQuaid said it was the “proverbial dream come true” when board member Sean O’Donovan informed her that he knew of a site where the owner, concerned at vacancy in the town centre, was looking for a tenant to bring something new, something that couldn’t be just ordered online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having long observed the effect of the arts on the economies of neighbouring county towns like Clonakilty and Kinsale, Creative Bandon has been advocating for a space for years. There really was only one answer and that was Garbo’s Boutique right in the middle of town,” she said.

“One of our favourite elements of HIVE is that it benefits from the beautiful planning, bike racks and street architecture which is part of the County Council’s Public Realm Enhancement Scheme.”

She said that now with the possibility of a gallery, ticket outlet, workshops and meeting space, the HIVE will be a dynamic addition to the arts and part of a cultural hub including the Grey Heron and Bandon Library.

“Saying yes is the easy part. It was up to us to make the most of the opportunity. As a voluntary organisation we turned to the community.

Working with Employability and TÚS we looked at ways to augment the works of volunteers. It will take time but it will be a wonderful addition to the town.”

She added that they are grateful to have received funding from Cork County Arts office and Creative Ireland for

Culture Night.