Major accessibility upgrades completed at Clonakilty beauty spot and Darrara Cemetery

WHEELCHAIR users now have access to a Clonakilty beauty spot after the completion of a new pathway, writes Martin Steinmetz.

The long-awaited pathway was officially opened at Bennet’s Mill Field, leading from the biodiversity garden’s Western road entrance to its Fernhill Road entrance.

Diarmuid Cregan, co-chairperson of Clonakilty Tidy Towns Committee, thanked All Black Tarmacadam and Pat O’Driscoll Construction for providing both the material, equipment and labour for the pathway.

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Meanwhile, visitors to Darrara Cemetery are delighted with works finished on a new footpath and drainage system.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said Cork County Council had done a “fantastic job”.

“These works have transformed the grounds into a safe, accessible space so that everyone, especially wheelchair users or people with reduced mobility, can finally visit their loved ones’ graves easily,” said Cllr Sexton, whose father is buried there.