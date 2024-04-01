Crew from Beara to feature on BBC series on RNLI

THE volunteer lifeboat crew in Castletownbere will feature on the BBC this week, as part of the popular Saving Lives at Sea series.

The new series will celebrate 200 years of the RNLI, as the charity marked two centuries of lifesaving on March 4th.

The April 2nd episode will see the Castletownbere RNLI crew undertake a medevac when the lifeboat launches to help a fisherman, who had become seriously ill aboard a trawler in rough seas two miles off Mizen Head in November 2020.

Castletownbere RNLI volunteer Donagh Murphy, who was on his first call-out, features in the episode.

‘It’s great to be able to showcase the work we do on TV like this, and allow the public to see how their generous donations help us to save lives,’ he said. ‘We’re all looking forward to watching the episode.’

Saving Lives at Sea is broadcast at 8pm on Tuesdays on BBC Two.