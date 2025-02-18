Cork County Council and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre announce artist residencies for 2025

Cork County Council and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre are delighted to announce a partnership residency for artists Maitiú Mac Cárthaigh and Bernie Masterson.

Taking place from March to May, this partnered residency supports artists seeking opportunities to research and develop their practice and engage with Uillinn, local and diverse communities and the public.

The award includes a studio space for 4 weeks at Uillinn and a stipend of €2,500 each.

Both residencies are funded by the Cork County Council’s Arts Service.

'I would like to welcome the continuing partnership between Cork County Council and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre. This partnership aims to promote community engagement in the arts in West Cork and supports the career progression of artists in the county. Maitiú Mac Cárthaigh and Bernie Masterson are outstanding creative artists. I wish them the very best and I look forward to seeing the results of their work. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank West Cork Arts Centre for the provision of studio space, administrative and other resources for this programme.' said Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll.

Maitiú Mac Cárthaigh, a visual artist based in County Cork and a recent graduate of the MA in Artistic Research at KABK, Den Haag, has been awarded the Cork County Council / Uillinn Artist Residency from March 14th to April 26th 2025.

Maitiú’s residency will focus on producing a body of work based on their current research which examines how agri-fluids are used as 'blood and soil' materials in perpetuating Irish patrilinear domination over the land.

Dublin-based artist and filmmaker Bernie Masterson has been awarded the Bealtaine / Cork County Council / Uillinn Artist Residency from May 1st to May 31st.

Organised in association with Age & Opportunity’s nationwide Bealtaine Festival which celebrates the arts and creativity as we age.

Bernie’s project, Can You See Me Now, will share her work with the public via several events over the course of her residency, including a Bealtaine event at Uillinn.

Bernie seeks to explore the notion of identity as we progress into older years in life, and what that means in contemporary Ireland today.