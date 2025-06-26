Commemoration to honour Denis 'Sonny' O’Neill

ON Sunday June 8th, a commemoration was held at Tyone graveyard, Nenagh to mark the 75th anniversary of the passing of Denis ‘Sonny’ O’Neill.

A large crowd attended, including members of his native Kilbrittain Historical Society.

Sonny’s family was represented by a fine contingent of the extended O’Neill clan who had travelled from Cork, and elsewhere, to be present for the occasion.

Also present were members of the Rohan family of Barnagore, Dolla, Sonny’s wife having been Mary Anne Rohan.

Neill Collins-Powell from Cork represented the family of General Michael Collins.

Proceedings were chaired by MC John Sheehy who had delivered the oration at a previous commemoration for the 50th anniversary in 2000.

John is the only surviving member of the committee which had organised that event. Having welcomed everyone and thanked those who had travelled considerable distances to be present, the MC introduced John Connors, member of Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution, organisers of the event, who described the aims and work of the group of historians.

John Sheehy then called local historian and TiDR member, John Flannery, who delivered the oration. John described how Denis O’Neill had been born in Kilbrittain in 1888, one of a family of nine children.

He went on to describe how O’Neill had served in the RIC, British Army and IRA and how he had come to Tipperary during the Civil War in 1922. He then outlined O’Neill’s life as a local representative on both the Urban and County Councils.

Following the oration, John Sheehy introduced Tim Crowley, who with his family, runs the Michael Collins Centre, Castleview, Clonakilty.

Tim spoke about how Tom Barry and others had strived to mend the divide and heal the bitterness left by the Civil War.

This was followed by a wreath laying ceremony. A floral wreath was laid on behalf of the O’Neill family by Ms Maura O’Neill. Sean O’Connor, chairman Kilbrittain Historical Society, and Grainne Barrett (treasurer, KHS) laid a laurel wreath on behalf of their society.

A laurel wreath was also laid on the grave by Margaret Kennedy and John Connors on behalf of TiDR.

Fr Tim O’Brien then led the assembly in prayers for all those who had died in or endured combat and a prayer for peace.

Borrisoleigh piper Paudie Bourke concluded the graveyard proceedings with a fine rendition of Amhráin na bFhiann on the bagpipes.

Afterwards John Flannery conducted a guided tour around Nenagh of sites associated with local events of the Civil War and with Denis O’Neill’s life in Nenagh.

The day concluded with the visitors travelling to Templederry Churchyard where the O’Neill family laid flowers on the grave of Denis’s sister Margaret who had also settled in there, having married Templederry man James O’Meara.