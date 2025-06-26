Cork named Ireland’s third most sustainable county

A new study has revealed that Cork is the third most sustainable place to live in Ireland.

The research for Calor Gas analysed key indicators across all 26 counties, including forest coverage, air quality, EV infrastructure, the number of A-rated homes, solar panel installations, and the number of high CO₂ emitting vehicles per capita.

Each county was given a combined index score based on performance across all categories to determine an overall Sustainability Score out of 400.

Cork ranks third with a Sustainability Score of 346.9. The county stood out for its high EV infrastructure and highest forest area in the country (92,471 hectares) making it one of the best-performing regions in the country when it comes to environmental progress.

The ten highest-ranking counties for overall sustainability are Meath (398.2), Clare (368.6), Cork (346.9), Louth (337.7), Kildare (328.3), Wicklow (326.7), Wexford (294.7), Galway (292.7), Offaly (289.7), Carlow (284.7).