THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: 24-page ‘Back in the Day’ archive photo special; We reveal our West Cork Farming Award winner for June; Cork footballers out, so what happens now?

IN NEWS

Hopes high of a new home for 88-year-old facing eviction in Bantry

A potential buyer is in negotiations to purchase Aperee nursing home in Bantry, the receiver appointed to oversee the care home deal has revealed

We reveal our West Cork Farming Award winner for June

Bandon businesses under pressure as roadworks take their toll on trade

West Cork shops report Lottery surge after city's €250m EuroMillions win

Long-term residents of Perrott House in Skibbereen, who feared relocation to Cork, have received reassurances from the HSE

Kilbrittain family's heartache as daughter's inquest heard

Bandon cattle farmer convicted of cruelty must get rid of entire herd

IN LIFE

Young musicians get a helping hand with the Qualiphaunt mentoring project

IN SPORT

Nicola Tuthill feels her new hammer throw personal best shows she is moving in the right direction

Cork football manager John Cleary is mulling over his future after his term as boss came to an end last weekend

We chat to those involved with Bere Island’s recent All-Islands success to discover how the triumph united the community

Ireland rugby star Enya Breen on the importance of life outside the rugby bubble

Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will be in opposition at the World Cup regatta in Lucerne

