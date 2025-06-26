Ex employee charged with stealing over €70k from Fishy Fishy restaurant

A KINSALE woman accused of stealing more than €70,000 over a five-year period from the Fishy Fishy restaurant in Kinsale has been remanded on continuing bail.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Joanne Carroll that they were seeking an adjournment to July 28th for the service of a book of evidence on Nessa Gilsenan, 51, who has an address at Copper Beech House, Mellifontstown, Kinsale.

Ms Gilsenan, who was not present at the court sitting in Bandon on Thursday, is facing 133 charges of theft from the restaurant.

Gardaí claim that Ms Gilsenan, a former employee of the popular eaterie owned by celebrity chef Martin Shanahan, stole the varying amounts of money totalling €70,000 between 2017 and 2022.

She faces 133 charges, most of them for theft, and additional counts relating to false documents. The sums she allegedly stole ranged from E82 to E1,650.

Judge Carroll remanded her on continuing bail to appear at Bandon District Court on July 28th for the service of a book of evidence.

Fishy Fishy restaurant was opened by renowned seafood chef Michael Shanahan in 2006, and featured in his TV series Martin’s Mad About Fish.