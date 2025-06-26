Minister Moran attends the official re-opening of Coachford Garda Station

MINISTER of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD attended the official re-opening of Coachford Garda station.

The new facility will provide modern, fit-for-purpose accommodation to serve the farda unit in Coachford, and the wider communities it serves.

The refurbishment of Coachford Garda Station is one of many projects being delivered under a comprehensive programme to modernise garda buildings.

The OPW and An Garda Síochána, with the support of the Department of Justice, are working to improve garda facilities across the country.

Welcoming the re-opening of the new garda station, Minister Moran said: ‘I am delighted to be here on what is a great day for this community. The provision of this newly repurposed garda station is such an important development for policing and will continue to serve the community of Coachford now and into the future. As well as providing a modern fit-for-purpose facility for garda members and the visiting public, the station meets a very high environmental standard. I am also delighted to see that the station is now wheelchair accessible.’

Assistant commissioner Eileen Foster added: ‘I am informed that the total spend for Coachford Garda Station, including contractor fees and a percentage for art, is circa €1,120,000. The modernized station will provide an improved service to the local community.’

Speaking from Luxembourg, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said: ‘The Government is committed to ensuring that An Garda Síochána has the equipment, vehicles and facilities it needs to keep communities safe. €2.48 billion was allocated under Budget 2025 to ensure the commissioner has the resources he needs to deliver a world class policing service. The redevelopment of Coachford Station demonstrates this commitment. The station is an investment in the community, providing enhanced, fit for purpose facilities for Garda personnel and members of the public. Investment in the Garda Estate in County Cork will continue with the project to build a new Divisional HQ in Macroom expected to commence later this year.’

The works included a major refurbishment of the existing garda station, involving the total redesign of the building layout to provide a more modern up to date station that will work for the gardaí and the community.

The upgrades have taken on board environmental consideration, incorporating high standard of insulation, new M&E upgrades including a heat pump heating system, low energy LED lighting throughout, as well as providing new car parking.

The building is energy efficient, sustainable with universal access for all.