Heaven in a halfpipe, as skater takes on the Wild Atlantic Way

WHILE Tony Hawk was spotted at the skate park in Mallow in north Cork earlier this week, West Cork is hosting its own skateboarding success story as on June 1st, 25-year-old Becky Gilmour set out from Kinsale to skateboard all 2,500km of the Wild Atlantic Way, solo, and with all of her gear in a backpack.

The young skateboarder is undertaking the feat in memory of a friend who originally introduced her to the freewheeling sport, but sadly took his own life four years ago, and in his memory she is raising funds for the Samaritans.

‘Technically,’ says Becky, ‘I am doing this all on my own, but I have to say that people have been amazingly supportive.’

‘They have been amazing, offering accommodation and hot dinners along the way. I also have the safety supports of people tracking me where I am on my journey.’

This generosity is in no doubt as, while Becky was speaking with The Southern Star from the Cape Clear ferry, a young woman recognised her, approached her, and gave her a bar of chocolate.

The skateboarder was just in the middle of saying how she is wearing, as a necklace, a piece of the very first skateboard she bought with her friend. The memento is her way of bringing her friend with her; she also graphically designed the skateboard she is now using and it bears the legend ‘KEEP ON’, a metaphor for life, as well as a daisy because, as Becky says, daisies ‘grow back after hard times’.

The Wild Atlantic Way stretches from Kinsale to the Inishowen Peninsula in County Donegal, but Ms Gilmour plans to end even further than that, in Portrush, north of Coleraine, where she previously lived with her friend.

It is also the location of the skate shop that supports her, which will make it a nice ending to her epic trip.

Becky is hoping to fundraise via her many social media channels, doing videos on the move and is also, in her posts and videos, reminding her viewers to watch out for their friends and family.

Becky acknowledges that she has had a number of diagnoses including depression, anxiety, complex PTSD, and eating disorders in the past.

‘I have had a lot of trauma in the past that I have had to work through, but I am doing really well now, so I like to talk about recovery from my own perspective.’

‘I know I felt very hopeless at times,’ said Becky, and noted that having the right people in her life as one way of getting back to wellness.

If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, please contact one of the following; the Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected]; Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or email [email protected]; and Aware on 1800 80 48 48.