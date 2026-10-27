Brian hopes NY marathon will ‘set a good example for his son’

A WEST Cork man is getting ready to take part in the New York marathon on November 1 to raise funds for a children’s charity and set a positive example for his son.

Brian Barry, who grew up in Kilkilleen, Church Cross and has lived in London since 2003, ran the London marathon in 2023.

“I said I would never do a marathon again after London and would move onto something else physical but I kept up my weekly running of up to 10 miles per run. I decided I needed a goal to work towards and having the focus and training of a marathon has been good for me. I lived in NY for a stint back in 2000/2001 and have visited since so good memories there and I can’t actually wait for it now,” he said.

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Brian got a sought-after place in the marathon through an organisation called No Kid Hungry.

“I had applied through this organisation because having a son myself I understand that we are lucky we can provide, and knowing there are people who struggle with basics in this day and age is frightening. The organisation is about helping with the basics in life for young children who rely on charitable organisations to survive.

“I also want to do this for my son to show him that daddy can get up and go and move and raise money to help others, it may not resonate with him now but actions speak louder than words in terms of bringing up children and they will notice how we behave and do good in the world.

“We can hope that we are bringing up children in the right way and parent but also feel it is important to show how we can do better ourselves,”

said Brian.

Brian also supports other charities.

“I do voluntary work with Pilgrims Hospice in Canterbury and also just signed up with Catching Lives in Canterbury a homeless charity with soup kitchen set up/clothes offering/job support a hub to support people who are having a bad run of things. I also do annual sponsorship of Toys to Great Ormond Street Hospital in which my son and I take in toys at Christmas,” he said.

He did the London marathon in aid of Reach.org.uk, a charity that supports children and families who have an upper limb difference across the UK and Ireland, and is appealing for support for his second fundraising marathon.

See: https://donations.nyrr.org/donations/new?fundraiser=448b3c982ce9a872559e