Creative Spark for youngsters

TOWNS across West Cork are set to host a new creative engagement initiative that will bring high-quality arts experiences to children and young people across the county, writes Chris Benn.

Skibbereen, Bandon, and Dunmanway will take part in the Creative Spark programme, established by Cork County Council, with classes also to be held on the Beara Peninsula.

The initiative will be delivered through Family Resource Centres and is supported by Family Resource Initiatives, with additional locations in Dunmanway through the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services Centre.

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Creative Spark has been developed in response to the needs of local communities, providing accessible opportunities for young people aged eight to 18 to explore their creativity, build confidence, develop new skills, and connect with others.

Other participating locations across the county include Youghal, Mallow, Midleton, Cobh and Carrigtwohill. Each area will host two seven-week creative courses delivered by council-approved facilitators. The programme is designed to be flexible and responsive to local interests with options including music and song writing, film and animation, and circus skills.

The initiative aims to place creativity at the heart of communities to foster self-expression, personal development, resilience, and social connection among young people while encouraging greater engagement with local arts and cultural opportunities.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) said: “By working closely with Family Resource Centres and local communities, the programme will ensure that creative experiences are accessible, inclusive and tailored to local needs.”

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact these courses will have on participants, helping them build confidence, develop new skills and form lasting connections.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.