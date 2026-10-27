Out and About in West Cork

Ría Marie Goggin with her Dad Paul Goggin after Adrigle winning the Junior B Championship Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Ardfield, West Cork, Ireland. 17th Oct, 2026. St. James GAA Club is holding a family-friendly Halloween pumpkin patch as a fundraiser experience for the next two weekends. Visitors can expect pumpkin picking, creative and spooky themed displays, and the custom "Pumpkin Express". Enjoying the event were Joey Nolan and Jack & Angela O'Regan from Union Hall. Picture: Andy Gibson.
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Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 16th Oct, 2026. The sun shone in Bantry today, bringing locals out to the Friday Market in force. Enjoying the sunshine with 'Frank' the Daschund were Peter McConn and Karen Gillooly from Bantry. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Snow the terrier took home a prize from the Dog Show at the annual Caheragh Threshing last weekend pictured with Aoibhe, Tom and Michaela Young, Drinagh and Therese O'Leary, Drimoleague. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Enjoying the annual Clonakilty Ploughing Match that was held on the lands of Sean O'Neill and Eoin McCarthy Richfordstown, Clonakilty. were (left to right): Jerome and Jerry O'Driscoll, Timoleague and Richard White, Rosscarbery. Photo: Martin Walsh.
NEWS 17/10/2026 Pictured at the Copper Grove Bandon at the school reunion for the class of 1976 from Hamilton high school was Neil O'Riordan, Bandon Michael O'Donovan, Dunmanway Vincent O'Donovan, Courtmacsherry and Conor Nyhan, Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle
Eoin Davis and his faithful four-legged companion, Broc, soak up the sunshine at the pier in Schull. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Ruth and Liz Field, Baltimore with Ailson O'Neill, Oldcourt at the Swim in Pink at Tragumna Beach to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Ardfield, West Cork, Ireland. 17th Oct, 2026. St. James GAA Club is holding a family-friendly Halloween pumpkin patch as a fundraiser experience for the next two weekends. Visitors can expect pumpkin picking, creative and spooky themed displays, and the custom "Pumpkin Express". Leighton & Leanna O'Regan from Dunmanway at the event. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 16th Oct, 2026. The sun shone in Bantry today, bringing locals out to the Friday Market in force. Enjoying some lunch at the market were Noreen Crowley and Nora Bishop from the Mealagh Valley. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland. 18th Oct, 2026. The first ploughing match of the Cork West season took place today, on the lands of Pat O'Neill and Eoin McCarthy in Richfordstown, Clonakilty. A large number of competitors took part in the first match of the Cork West Season. Getting to grips with part of a plough was Noah Hennessy from Clonakilty. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Lucy and Brian McSweeney from Bandon in Butlerstown Community Hall for the play "Rumours" Photo: Martin Walsh.
Drew Fox from Enniskeane at the wheel of his 1966 MGB Roadster prior to the start of the West Cork Vintage Club's final run of the year in aid of Cancer Connect that began from the Model Railway Village in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
At the movie night "Matilda" in Courtmacsherry Hotel in aid of the Courtmacsherry RNLI were (left to right): Sadbh and Daragh Hanbidge, Abbeymahon and Juliete Griffin, Timoleague. Photo: Martin Walsh.
At the free parenting talk in Darrara Community Centre were (left to right): Ellen Whelton, Darrara, Maria Mackiln, Darrara and Sinead Falvey, Ring. Photo: Martin Walsh.
The Ballinascarthy U8 football team who played in a blitz in Páirc Uí Chaoimh recently. From left: Alex Harmon, Alex Keogh, Will Lombard, Mason Walsh, Cormac Deasy and Fionn Deasy. Well done to the team and the mentors.
Odhrán and Cian O Sullivan celebrating Adrigole's win in the Beara Junior B Championship Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Cian, Tristan, Darragh and Odhrán O’Sullivan celebrating Adrigole winning the Beara junior B championship. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Julianne Crowley and Kay O’Shea, Adrigole, at the Big Beara Bash last Friday.
Eileen O’Shea, Helen McCarthy and Julie O’Sullivan, Lauragh, at the Big Beara Bash held last Friday at the Wild Atlantic Bar in Adrigole.
Kathryn Kingston, coordinator at the Caha Centre, with a Bere Island group who attended the Beara Big Bash last Friday. From left: Kathryn Kingston, Benny Crowley, Vince Harrington, Eilis Harrington, Teresa Hall, Finola Crowley, Mark O'Sullivan and Monica Crowley.
The Dromore National School boys’ hurling team that won the Sciath na Scol hurling shield final recently and (right) the girls who were unlucky in their Sciath na Scol camogie cup final. Included in the photos are Orla O'Sullivan (teacher) and Kevin Mulcahy (principal) who both helped the teams as coaches.
hing two photos from the school. Perhaps you will be able to feature even one of them over the coming weeks, if you have space. Also included in the photos are Ms. Orla O'Sullivan (teacher) and Mr. Kevin Mulcahy (principal) who both helped the teams as coaches.
Dromore NS boys hurling team that won the Sciath na Scol hurling Shield final recently.
Dromore NS girls that were unlucky in the Sciath na Scol camogie Cup final recently.
Dromclough National School had a wonderful celebration of Grandparents Day with the children showing off their talents with a fabulous array of songs and poems. Enjoying the day were Faye and Evie O’Sullivan with their grandparents Danny Miles and Jessie Marshall.
Angie Rix and Izabela Placzek were all smiles when Wildflour opened its doors in Bantry last week to a tremendous welcome.
On a break from Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí were Isaac Horgan, Sam Horgan and Art O'Leary, all from Kilcrohane, enjoying the market in Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Rachel and Ciara Glenn from Bantry enjoying some lunch at the market in Bantry last Friday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the 10th anniversary celebrations of West Cork Community Gamelan, at the Family Resource Centre in Skibbereen are (from left) Mary Mooney, Penny Dixey, Andrew Rawlings and Patricia O'Sullivan. Photo courtesy of Tomasz Madajczak.
Laura, Nóinín, Éanna and Bobby Kelly from Rosscarbery at the Pumpkin Pitch in Ardfield.
Mark Salter-Townshend and Donnacha Hayes supporthing The Swim in Pink raising money for Breast Cancer Research at Tragumna Beach recently. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
There were smiles all round as students from Schull Community College enjoyed a day away from the classroom on Wednesday when teachers took part in a nationwide protest. Pictured are TJ Barry, Callum Hegarty, Jayden O'Callaghan, Rory O'Driscoll, Joey Bennett, Caolan Cleary, Ben Mason, Aidan O'Driscoll, Conor Keohane, Daithi Carroll and Ross McSweeney. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Reg Deane (Dunmanway) and Liam Barrett (Colomane) enjoying the wonderful sunshine at the annual Caheragh Threshing Day last Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Mary Cotter and Sinead O’Donovan, both from Timoleague, at the very successful West Cork Food & Wellness Festival which was held at the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry last Saturday.
At the free parenting talk in Darrara Community Centre were Anne Hayes (Darrara) and Orla O'Sullivan (Skibbereen). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A Kilbrittain based charity group called 'The Community Offenders' hosted a charity car wash at Kilbrittain Community Centre last. Taking part in the car wash were Leah Clancy (Newcestown), Kate Lynch (Crossbarry), Kate Hallissey (Kilbrittain) and Eve Murphy (Crossbarry). (Photo: Andy Gibson)
A Kilbrittain based charity group called 'The Community Offenders' hosted a charity car wash at Kilbrittain Community Centre last Sunday. Taking part in the car wash was Vincent Hickey from Kilbrittain. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Irish Bee Foundation graduates received their Grade 2 certificates recently at the Fastnet Area Beekeepers Association AGM in the Ballydehob Community Hall. Included are Michele O'Connor Connolly, Chris Dury (IBF director), Marie Hayse, Eleanor Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Jennings and Christina Figallo. Missing from the photo are Elena Hermann, Geraldine O’Leary, Jessica McAuliffe and Tom Redmond.
Locals Nessa Brosnan, Tomás Tuipéar and Adrian Boyle catching up at Spiller’s Lane, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Grace Coffey and Joe Whelehan from Blackrock on a shopping trip to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Claire McGarry (left) and Mirren Leahy out and about in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ashlen Pogson (left) from Vancouver Island and her friend and Clonakilty native Rebecca Brennan enjoying some holiday time in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members of Clonakilty Area Community First Responders with staff of Shannon Vale Foods following a demonstration on the basics of CPR and how to work a defibrillator at their factory premises on International Restart A Heart Day.
At the inaugural West Cork Food and Wellness Festival last weekend at The Westlodge Hotel, Bantry are Clonakilty residents (from left) Geraldine O’Brien of West Cork Massage and Reflexology and Lorna O’Regan, host of the event and proprietor of Feel Good Health and Fitness.
Cullan and Paula Lynch from Ballydehob at the Pumpkin Express at St James GAA club. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Enterprising Clonakilty Community College student George Cronin from Macroom with some of his West Cork Plant Pots products on Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A breakfast fundraiser in aid of the Seven Heads Walks will take place in the Courtmacsherry Hotel on Sunday at 10.00am with Seamus Heaney (Pure Cork) as the guest speaker. The event is the main fundraiser of income for the improvement and maintenance of the walks. Tickets are available from committee members or 087-7641420. Following the breakfast there will an opportunity to experience the Fuchsia Walk with some members of the committee. There's also a boat trip (€15) of Courtmacsherry Harbour courtesy of Mark and Patricia Gannon of Atlantic Whale & Wildlife Tours with the proceeds being donated to the Seven Heads Walks fund. Pictured (left to right) are Paul Hayes, Lorcan Murtagh, Mike O'Sullivan, Brian Dillion, Eithne Lordan, Ann Murphy and Harold Kingston. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Jamie O’Leary, captain of the Courcey Rovers U12 hurling shield winning team in the Rebel Óg shield competition 2026, versus St Oliver Plunketts in Ballineen.
The O'Driscoll cousins ready to enjoy some lunch at the Clonakilty Ploughing Match (from left): Michael (Kilbrittain), Cian (Bandon) and Saoirse and JT (Kilbrittain). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Past pupils on a visit back to Hamilton High School after 50 years at the school reunion for the class of 1976. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
To mark Bantry Bay RFC’s centenary year, Bantry artist Danny Vincent Smith has created this unique interpretation of one of the year’s most memorable occasions — the first ever scrum and lineout staged on Carrauntoohil, Ireland’s highest mountain. The climb brought together rugby, friendship and adventure in a fitting celebration of 100 years of Bantry Bay RFC. Danny’s painting captures the spirit of that day and turns it into a permanent piece of the club’s centenary story. This one-off original artwork will be auctioned at the Bantry Bay RFC Centenary Gala Dinner on November 7.
Valley Rovers club president Dave McCarthy, Jim Young and Tom Fitzgerald enjoying a fine day in the Bleach and watching the completion of the club's impressive development programme there.
Julie Walsh and her daughter Heidi supporting the Camán for a Cause fundraiser at Newcestown Parish Hall last weekend.
Stephen O’Mahony and Sebastian O’Regan solving some maths problems online during Maths Week at Rath National School.
Pupils at Rath National School made their own version of Julia Donaldson’s ‘Scarecrow’s Wedding’ for the pumpkin patch at Skibbereen Garden Centre, with all proceeds going to Skibbereen Family Resource Centre. Included in the photo are Ola Parkhomenko, Róisín McDermott, Ella Keane, Edie Reilly and Hannah Sheehy, who were ably assisted by TY students Kitty, Neasa, Izzy and Lucy, who are all past pupils of Rath NS.
Cork footballers Ruby Humston and Nicole O'Sullivan of O'Donovan Rossa who recently received their U14A platinum All-Ireland and Munster championship medals at a presentation ceremony held in the Rochestown Park Hotel last Saturday.
Enjoying the crepes at the annual Caheragh Vintage Threshing Day were Anna Kingston and Siún McCarthy. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Pupils of Barryroe National School with Cork minor footballers Conrad Murphy and Riley O'Donovan and members of successful Barryroe and Ibane Gaels and Ibane LGFA teams that brought their winning silverware to the school last Tuesday morning. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Bunratty ladies team who beat Beara United 2.0 at the weekend. Thanks was expressed to Kieran and June Hurley, South Coast Plant Hire, for sponsoring the eye-catching red team jerseys.
Cork minor footballers Conrad Murphy and Riley O'Donovan and members of successful Ibane Gaels, Ibane LGFA and Barryroe camogie teams on a visit to Timoleague National School last Tuesday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Alper Kanburoglu of Hackett’s with his recent award.
Kinsale Fire and Rescue station officer David O’Donovan directs operations during their charity car wash event in aid of Kinsale Youth Support Services, Kinsale Youth Centre and Epilepsy Ireland. (Photo: Gearóid Holland)
The class of 1989 -1994 from Kinsale Vocational School held a reunion in August at the Fields in Dunderrrow and teacher Dan Forde also attended.
An Tulca is about giving people of all ages the opportunity to make something, learn something and become part of something wonderful together. (Photo: John Allen)
Mathunas William Horgan with his son Ciaràn, daughter Caoimhe, niece Kate, and nephews Rory, Liam, Darragh and Eoin Horgan after their big win on Sunday.
Congratulations to Eoghan Foley from Dunmanway on finishing second at the national schools combined competition in Athlone, representing Bandon Grammar School. Eoghan will represent Ireland in Scotland next month.
Congratulations to Joe O’Sullivan and Eamonn Creedon on placing first in the semi-expert and seventh overall at the recent Startrek Navigation Trail, organised by Barry Attridge and Cork Motor Club. From left: Joe O’Sullivan, Barry Attridge and Eamonn Creedon.
The Comhaltas na Dúglaise group who are travelling to Coventry on a twinning visit next week pictured with the Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan at a reception in the Council Chamber at Cork City Hall.
Committee members who took on the project Mary Whooley, Teresa Walsh and Brigid O'Brien with guest speaker Karen Minihan, theatre director and writer who performed the official launch. (Photo: Anne Minihane)