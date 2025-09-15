Mapping history of sites in Coppeen

THE Coppeen Archaeological, Historical and Cultural Society (CAHCS) has unveiled a new visitor information board at Castletown-Kinneigh, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Over the past two decades CAHCS have marked National Heritage Week with meaningful community events, and this year was no different.

Chairman Colum Cronin said the new installation represented the culmination of many years of dedicated work by the society. The information board presents both a textual and pictorial account of the rich history of this ancient site, together with a detailed map and a list of burial

names.

Professor William O’Brien of UCC spoke with authority on the history, archaeology and architecture of the site as well as highlighting in particular the unique Castletown-Kinneigh Round Tower, with its distinctive hexagonal base.

‘He described this monastic site as one of Ireland’s foremost heritage locations, in status, placing it alongside the nearby Cahirvagliair Ringfort,’ Colum told The Southern Star.

‘In 2008, Professor O’Brien, together with Nick Hogan, led a team that mapped the site at Kinneigh, a pivotal project for CAHCS, as it enabled the precise documentation of gravestone data.’

Since that was completed, they have surveyed, recorded and photographed every feature within the grounds.

‘Given the site’s centuries-old, multi-layered history, the process of gathering grave data is ongoing and new findings continue to be welcomed,’ said Colum.

He outlined how the ongoing maintenance of the nearly one-acre historic graveyard now rests with CAHCS members, and how the present St Bartholomew’s is the third church to have been erected on this historic location.

In recognising the sanctity of this monastic site an ecumenical blessing was conferred by four distinguished clergymen, Fr Michael Kelleher of Enniskeane Parish, Rev Ivan Reiters of the Kinneigh Union, Fr Paddy Hickey, author and historian and Canon Dan Crowley, who for many years ministered in Enniskeane Parish.

For more information see coppeenheritage.com