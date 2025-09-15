Reverend Dr Paul Colton: Posh and Becks reverend to retire

REVEREND Dr Paul Colton said that his decision to retire next year after 27 years serving as Bishop of the Church of Ireland in Cork, Cloyne and Ross, was ‘not an easy decision, but the right one’.

Bishop Colton, who is a big Manchester United fan, married David and Victoria Beckham at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin in July 1999.

He announced last week that he will be laying down his crozier on April 18th 2026. He said that he believed that ‘now under God, the time has come to retire.’

‘This autumn also marks for me, the completion of 50 years of ministry in the Church, more than 41 of those in Holy Orders, and the others in lay ministry: as a singer, organist and lay reader,’ he said in a statement.

He said he has consciously chosen the Easter season as a time to depart. ‘It is the season of resurrection, hope, confident faith, and of joyfully moving forward in our discipleship into the future.’

He added that the their ‘most southernly’ Diocese of the Church of Ireland is remarkable in many ways ‘But most of all, I believe because of the commitment, generosity and voluntary works of each of you in countless ways. Thank you for all that you are and all that you do.’

His last public service will be on Saturday April 18th 2026 at Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral in Cork city.

Bishop Colton is the longest serving diocesan bishop still in office in the Anglican Communion of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.

His 28th year is set to begin in March of 2026.