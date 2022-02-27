Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

February 27th, 2022 7:10 AM

Some of the Ballineen and Enniskeane Development Association team and family members ahead of their summer festival in 1993. From left: Tom Doyle (RIP), Maura Sheehan (RIP), Trish Healy, Pat Healy, Tiernan O’Driscoll, Eileen O’Sullivan, Aoife O’Sullivan and Kieran O’Driscoll.

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.