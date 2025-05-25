Southern Star Ltd. logo
Life

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

May 25th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Kilbrittain Féile na nGael U14 Hurling team 1975. Kilbrittain hosted visitors Dungannon GAA from Tyrone. Front row: Jim O’Sullivan, Denis Hallissey, Michael Holland, Padraig Desmond, captain; Tom Brennan (kneeling), Barry Hayes, Anthony Daly, Gerard O’Regan, Kevin Harrington, Diarmuid Whelton. Second row: Patrick O’Donovan, Patrick O’Neill, Kieran Butler, Art Hurley, Edmond Maloney, Bernard Hunt, Donal Ahern, Donal Quinlan, John Fehilly. Holding banner: Noel Butler and Jeff O’Connell. Photo taken by Mr. Bob Willoughby and given to us by Padraig Desmond.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected] 

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to https://irishnewsarchive.com/Southern-Star-Newspaper-Subscriptions 

 

