October 16th, 2023 7:10 AM

A special reunion takes place in Dunmanway later this month featuring the Class of 1980 at Maria Immaculata Secondary School. Today's picture shows the class in June of that year. The Class of 1980 reunion on Saturday October 21st at 7.30pm in The Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway. Please contact (086) 4540981 to book a place and pass on the word to any former pupils you are in touch with. Front l to r: Seán Crowley, Anne Sugrue, Jacinta Crowley, Margaret Bunce, Anna O'Mahony, Noreen O'Donovan, Mary Collins, Cassie McCarthy, Etta O'Donovan, Kathleen Farrell, Con Connolly. 2nd Row l to r: Dan O'Mahony, Finbarr O'Driscoll, Joan O'Riordan, Rosemary O'Callaghan, Catherine Nyhan, Ann O'Driscoll, Sr. Kevin, Mary Kearney, Claire Murphy, Sheila Crowley. 3rd Row l to r: Pat Cronin, Anita McCarthy, Annette Lavers, Mary Hodnett, Pauline O'Donovan, Mary B Murphy, Niall Duggan, Conor Coakley. Back Row l to r: Margaret Downing, Mary McCarthy (RIP), Sheila O'Donovan, Teresa Colton, Geraldine Healy, Mary E Murphy, Claire O'Brien, Mary Crowley, Anthony Bambury.