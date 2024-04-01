BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

The Hamilton High School Leaving Cert class of 1974 who are having a 50th anniversary reunion at the start of May – further information from 086-8193213. Included are, front from left: Dan Crowley (RIP), Barry Connolly, David Murphy, John A Collins, Denis Coffey, Plunkett Taaffe and Tony Davies. Middle row: Gerald Collins, Gerard Lyons, Donie Cahalane, Raymond Hennessy, John O’Callaghan, Donal Collins, Michael Brennan, Frank O’Driscoll, Gerard Fehilly and Jim Brennan. Back: Teddy Hayes, Tim Lordan, Michael Crowley, Teddy Kehily (RIP), Michael O’Donovan, Con Downing, Tim Cummins, John Ryan (RIP), Michael Flynn, Martin Keane and Pat Walsh. Missing from photo are Eddie Cagney and Rickard O’Donovan.

