Gerard Harrington: A lifetime of service

GERARD Harrington was barely 18 when he started working as a post office clerk​, and he was almost 70 when he retired as postmaster last weekend.

It was a lifetime of service for a man who, although kind and stoic by nature, became a bit emotional when former colleagues turned up at 3pm on Friday to say ‘goodbye​,’ and to see the historic William Street post office close its doors for the last time.

His retirement and his milestone birthday were marked at the weekend with a gathering of 90 people at the Westlodge Hotel.

His guests were told not to bring gifts, instead Gerard asked that a donation be made to another worthwhile local service, Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue.

Gerard said ‘good health’ was the determining factor in deciding to work beyond the normal retirement age, having switched from being a civil servant to the manager of the business under a contract with An Post in 2009.

He recalled going to Dublin in 1973 to complete his training, and working there for four years, before he could hightail it back to Bantry in 1977 at the age of 22.

After almost five decades of service to the people of Bantry, Gerard is still in good health and he plans to devote some of his time to working on his farm at Glandart, near Lough Bofinna.

The rest of the time, he said will be spent making amends to his wife for all the missed holidays having, as the boss, to frequently step in and provide sick-leave and holiday cover for others.

Having been raised on a farm at ​Cahermore in Allihies, on the Beara Peninsula, the agricultural way of life has always been in Gerard’s blood. He said it helped that he found a great life partner in Catherine, whom he married in 1990, as well as the support of their son Edward and daughter Kathy.

Gerard said he always took the responsibility of his day job very seriously and strived, at all times, to be honourable and fair with his colleagues, and with his customers.

Throughout his career, the retired postmaster said he saw many changes in the postal service including the creation of a new delivery service unit, which supplies Bantry, Glengarriff, Kealkill and Dunmanway, and many technological advancements.

Gerard offered his heartfelt thanks to his staff and customers saying they made the job a pleasure. He also expressed great faith in Bantry’s new postmaster, Toby Campbell.