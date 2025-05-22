This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
IN NEWS
Traders in Bandon are furious about the planned closure of the town’s main thoroughfare for two months from June to August, to allow for road surfacing and traffic calming measures
A memorial is to be unveiled in Dunmanway in memory of the famine emigrées to Australia
Mark Gannon recalls his first call-out, as he retires from the Courtmacsherry lifeboat service
Funding has been granted for a picnic area for Dursey, signage for Whiddy Island, while Dunmanway's Yew Tree Loop added to the government scheme
A busy Coachford farmer believes there's always something new to learn
IN LIFE
A group of creatives in Ballinspittle are benefitting from working together
IN SPORT
Keith Cronin is pressing the brakes on his rallying season, though could race again later in the year
West Cork’s Crystal Palace fans are celebrating this week following the club’s historic FA Cup win
Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy is excited ahead of his heavyweight debut at the European Rowing Championships
Caoimhe Flannery has smashed the senior girls’ steeplechase Munster schools’ record
Hamilton High School Bandon successfully defended their Dr Herlihy Cup crown
