IN NEWS

Traders in Bandon are furious about the planned closure of the town’s main thoroughfare for two months from June to August, to allow for road surfacing and traffic calming measures

A memorial is to be unveiled in Dunmanway in memory of the famine emigrées to Australia

Mark Gannon recalls his first call-out, as he retires from the Courtmacsherry lifeboat service

Funding has been granted for a picnic area for Dursey, signage for Whiddy Island, while Dunmanway's Yew Tree Loop added to the government scheme

A busy Coachford farmer believes there's always something new to learn

IN LIFE

A group of creatives in Ballinspittle are benefitting from working together

IN SPORT

Keith Cronin is pressing the brakes on his rallying season, though could race again later in the year

West Cork’s Crystal Palace fans are celebrating this week following the club’s historic FA Cup win

Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy is excited ahead of his heavyweight debut at the European Rowing Championships

Caoimhe Flannery has smashed the senior girls’ steeplechase Munster schools’ record

Hamilton High School Bandon successfully defended their Dr Herlihy Cup crown

