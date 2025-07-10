The Irish Blue Cross appeals to pet owners to keep pets safe in heatwave

WITH temperatures set to soar over the coming days, The Irish Blue Cross is appealing to the public to protect their pets from the heat.

Heatwaves pose a serious risk to pets, particularly dogs, cats and smaller furry pets.

Unlike humans, many animals struggle to regulate their body temperature, making them highly susceptible to heatstroke and dehydration.

Dr Sophie Olah, Head of Veterinary Services at The Irish Blue Cross explains 'While most people look forward to and enjoy hot weather, us humans have the luxury of being able to wear lighter clothes. Unfortunately, our pets are unable to do this. So, over the next few days we would advise not walking dogs, unless it’s very early in the morning or the temperature has dropped sufficiently in the late evening to do so. It’s the temperature that’s important when deciding if it’s safe to walk your dog, rather than if the sun is shining. Some dogs won’t toilet in their own garden and some dogs live in apartments, so if this applies to you, we recommend you walk as slowly as possible, bring plenty of water with you and stick to shaded areas. Obvious signs of heatstroke include collapse, excessive panting or breathing heavily, and dribbling. Please move your pet to a cool place, wet their coat thoroughly and contact a vet immediately.'

The charity is urging people with older, flat-faced and overweight pets to take extra caution, as these pets are especially at risk of heatstroke over the coming days.

Dr Ciara Sweeney, Veterinary Surgeon at The Irish Blue Cross continues 'Pets rely on us completely to keep them safe and healthy, and a few simple steps can prevent them suffering in the heat. Please ensure your pets have access to fresh, cool water and shaded areas at all times. Cats can be fussy about their water source, so you can freeze some spring water from a tin of tuna for example, to help keep them hydrated. As cats are well known for hiding in small spaces, it might be advisable to keep them inside on very hot days, so they don’t inadvertently get trapped in a shed or greenhouse.'

The Irish Blue Cross also advises that people with small furry pets, ensure they are well groomed, their accommodation kept out of direct sunlight, and they have access to plenty of fresh, cool water.

For further information on keeping your pet safe in the heat, please visit the charity’s website www.BlueCross.ie