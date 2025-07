THE Gaelic4Mothers&Others Festival of Football and Wellbeing Day will take place in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, July 26th.

The event is going to be hosted by the Meela Moos, Ballyhea G4M&O and the Midleton Wagpies and it is all in aid for the Cork Mental Health Foundation.

Kieran McCarthy caught up with Rosaleen O'Brien from the Meela Moos to chat more about this fun day of football.