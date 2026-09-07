€10,000 grants for four West Cork family resource centres

FOUR family resource centres in West Cork - Bandon, Dunmanway, Adrigole and Beara West - are set to receive €10,000 in a one-off capital grant.

The news has been welcomed by Fine Gael Senator Noel O’Donovan who noted that the funding is flexible - so it can be used by each centre to suit their own local priorities.

‘This funding will support centres to locally identified capital, premises, equipment, ICT and infrastructure priorities and choose how best to spend that money to benefit the community,' he said.

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‘Family Resource Centres provide an essential service to so many families across our communities in West Cork. The Family Resource Centres in Bandon, Dunmanway, Adrigole, and Beara West are deeply rooted in their communities and provides an essential service to support children and their parents right across the community.’

The €10,000 allocation can support a broad range of capital and once-off expenditure, including minor building works and refurbishment; accessibility, health and safety improvements; ICT hardware and infrastructure; and energy-efficiency or sustainability improvements.

‘Centres will now be able to invest this money into the areas that will benefit their communities the most.

‘Having seen the work of these centres firsthand I’m delighted to see this funding and look forward to seeing Family Resource Centres in West Cork develop further,’ concluded Senator O’Donovan.