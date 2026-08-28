The Kates to call it a day following debut album release

One of West Cork's favourite bands, The Kates have sadly announced that they will split up but not before the five-piece release their delectable debut album Between Takes, which is due for release on October 16th.

The band comprising Eve Claque, Mide Houlihan, Paula K, Liz Clare and Mary Beth O'Mahony and have performed at Other Voices, Electric Picnic, Your Roots Are Showing and Clonakilty International Guitar Festival. They also performed their hit song ‘Unbalancing’ for RTÉ’s TV show Seisiún.

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The release of Between Takes follows up singles ‘You Don’t See It’ and ‘Between Truths' and the title reflects the reason behind this, struggles they have faced behind the scenes as musicians, women, and parents, finding the time to pursue their passion, to follow their authentic truth and to create visibility for women in music. All while exploding bigger than they ever dreamed.

Speaking on the album and the end of The Kates Paula O’Brien said: 'We have been so, so privileged to play Other Voices, Electric Picnic, to get so many amazing opportunities, to resonate with people. Our goal was to be more representative of women in music, more visible. And then to record an album as well, those things were our goals. I think it’s important to know when you’ve had everything you can possibly have.'

The five-piece will play their final West Cork concerts in support of their debut album in De Barra's in Clonakilty on October 16th and Levis' Corner House in Ballydehob on December 4th.