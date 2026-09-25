West Cork fibre broadband rollout in final stage

The rollout of fibre broadband is almost complete in West Cork, says National Broadband Ireland (NBI).

The company, which is rolling out the state-backed National Broadband Plan, has announced that its launch in the region is in its final stage.

The final 500 homes, businesses and farms are due to be completed in the coming months.

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NBI’s work in the area means that almost 8,300 premises can now order a high-speed fibre broadband connection.

500 rural premises will soon be able to connect to the NBI network in areas including Bantry Bay, Bere Island, the Beara Peninsula and the Sheep’s Head Peninsula, the company said.

Works have already been completed in many rural parts across the county including Schull and Skibbereen.

And a total of 23,841 connections have been made to date in County Cork.

TJ Malone, NBI’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “With the national switch-off of the copper network approaching, NBI’s fibre network will ensure communities across Ireland are prepared for the future by supporting remote working, education, healthcare access, and local enterprise while providing the reliability needed for everyday living.”