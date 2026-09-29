New Price for Life offer on SIMS sold by Lidl

Lidl is entering the mobile phone market with its own SIM plan set to launch next week.

The discount supermarket chain will introduce Lidl Connect on Monday October 5, with a bargain welcome offer for the first tranche of customers.

The opening limited offer will give the first 100,000 customers an €8.99-per-month ‘Price for Life’.

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Lidl Connect will be available exclusively through the retailer's Lidl Plus app, allowing for sign-up and ongoing management of the mobile plan.

Customers can choose between picking up a physical SIM in any Lidl store nationwide for €0.99 or selecting an eSIM and completing registration via the app.

There is no long-term commitment to the monthly rolling plan, which offers unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls and texts to any Irish and UK network, 50GB of EU and UK roaming data and 100 international minutes per month to 38+ countries.

In addition customers can choose whether to keep their existing mobile number or choose a new one.

Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland CEO Robert Ryan said: “Our initial launch offer brings together unlimited 5G data, calls and texts, generous roaming and international minutes for just €8.99 per month, with a simple sign-up journey through Lidl Plus.

“We are particularly proud that Ireland is the first market to launch this new Lidl Connect concept. It is an exciting new step for Lidl in Ireland and another way for us to deliver More to Value for our customers.”

Lidl Connect is being delivered with 1GLOBAL, Lidl’s global telecommunications partner, with the service supported by the eir network in Ireland.

Lidl Connect SIM cards will be available to purchase for €0.99 in all 192 Lidl stores nationwide, including West Cork outlets, from Monday, while customers with compatible devices will be able to select an eSIM through Lidl Plus.