Out and About West Cork

Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Check out our full photo gallery down below.
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Pictured at the sponsored walk organised by Glasslyn Vet Clinic in Bandon for doggies and their owners in aid of the C.S.P.C.A. is Lucy Ann Healy and Bailey (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Carbery Group held a UN International Year of the Woman Farmer 'Celebrating Women in Agriculture' event at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery today. The event centred on a panel discussing innovation, farming and food with speakers Eilis Mahon, Bandon Co-Op; Nicole Keohane, Dairy Farmer; Aoife Dullea, Dairy Farmer and Aine Hallihan, Carbery. MC for the event was Sarah McIntosh of the Farmers Journal. At the event were Noreen Collins; Anne Hodnett; Caroline O'Regan and Aoife Lyons, all Carbery Group. Photo: Andy Gibson.
A sunrise swim was held this morning at The Warren Beach in Rosscarbery. The swim was held in memory of Leah Murphy, who was stillborn 17 years ago this month. The event was hosted by Leah's mother, Caroline Murphy. Pictured after the swim are Eileen O'Donovan, Rosscarbery and event host, Caroline Murphy. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Clonakilty's Orla Sheehy with her daughters Ayah (left) and Esme out and about during the Clonakilty Guitar Festival. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Enjoying the Clonakilty Guitar Festival in Astna Square were (left to right): Clonakilty's Colin Appleyard and Sean Ahern and Evita Sadlowski, Ballinascarthy. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Pictured at the tractor and vintage run at Rathbarry Co Cork was Timothy Fitzpatrick and Erica Harlow from Clonakilty with Ginger and Buscuit. Photo: Denis Boyle
Tomás Ó Brógáin and Tegan Flynn Smyth from Oireas Historical Services, pictured next to a recreation of a Spanish galleon, were some of the re-enactors in Kinsale to commemorate the Battle of Kinsale 425 years ago.
Photo: John Allen
Pictured at the launch of the Land & Sea exhibition at The Blue House Gallery, Schull, are artist Patricia Bevan and photographer and artist Geoff Greenham. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
The junior infants at Scoil Mhuire agus Bharra are wished all the best as they start out on their academic journey.
Bantry Rowing Club members. Back: Olivia Minehan, Abbie Collins, Millie Crowley, Ella Cronin, Ellie O’Donovan and Cara Collins. Front: Rory Hennessy, Aidan O’Mahony, Cian Hennessy, Alex O’Donovan, Conor Collins and Tom O’Donovan.
Bantry Rowing Club members: Millie Crowley, Olivia Minehan, Conor Collins, Alex O’Donovan, Cian Hennessy, Rory Hennessy, Tom O’Donovan, Aidan O’Mahony, Cara Collins, Abbie Collins, Ellie O’Donovan and Ella Cronin.
Bernice Kavanagh from Ballincollig was awarded for her fundraising efforts at the launch of Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice, in St Francis Hospice Blanchardstown. People throughout Ireland can register to host an event on Thursday September 24, or on a date that suits, at hospicecoffeemorning.ie. (Photo: Robbie Reynolds)
Imelda May with the Bere Island choir. Imelda performed on the island last weekend as part of the Bere Island Arts Festival. From left: Dr Eva McMullan Glossop (department of music UCC), Mary Mullins, Christine Barry, Catherine Sullivan, Imelda May, Finola Crowley, Joanne Sullivan, Sheila Walsh and Brenda Eplhick.
Leonie Davis Smith, Donal O’Sullivan and Clive Barton enjoying participating in the Culture Night events last Friday in Adrigole.
Walkers on the 5km Massmount loop for the Memory Walk held in Beara last Sunday.
Congratulations to Amelia and Sophia Quish from Glengarriff on their impressive fundraising efforts for Bantry Lifeboat. Together they raised €2,100 by completing a combined 10km open water swims during the BISRA GaddinAbtGarnish events in July and August, and they were thrilled to officially present the cheque to the Bantry Lifeboat crew recently.
Dara and Fiona O'Leary from Bantry attended the fundraising barbecue held recently by the Dunmanway branch of Macra na Feirme in aid of Friends of Dunmanway Hospital. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Local band An Búion, who were part of the Reverb programme at the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival, visited Bushmount Nursing Home last Saturday on the West Cork Model Railway Village Choo Choo train. They also visited Care Choice Nursing Home on the day.
Martin Kelleher (Clonakilty Golf Club), with Johnnie Walsh (principal, Knockskeagh National School), Denis Murphy, and Aidan McCarthy (deputy principal, Knockskeagh NS) looking on as Munster rugby star and past pupil, Conor Ryan, officially launches the Knockskeagh National School golf classic.
Noreen Minihane, whose father was from Mayo, pictured up in Charlestown, County Mayo with her cousins holding the Sam Maguire Cup.
Danielle Mullane, Deborah Twomey and Siobhan Lynch, all from Tracton AC, took part in the recent Spike Island 5k.
Naturalist and documentary presenter Eoin Warner, with Muiris O'Keeffe, at the launch of Eoin’s memoir 'Through the Long Grass' which was held last Saturday at Bantry Library before a large attendance. The book was launched by Jen Coppinger from Kealkill, head of producing at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin.
Bantry Bowling Club presented a cheque to Cancer Connect which were the proceeds of the Mick Young Cup. From left: Donal Riordan, David Hourihane, Helen O’Driscoll (Cancer Connect), Mick Young and Tim Young.
Some of the Ballinascarthy supporters who came out in force to support their camogie team in Enniskeane last Saturday evening to witness the team's emphatic win 4-15 to 0-05 in their relegation final. Back: Ursula and William McCarthy, Therese O'Flynn and Caroline O'Neill. Front: Helen McManamon, Ciara O'Flynn, Mags O'Flynn and Derek Crowley.
Locals at Clonakilty Library for their fortnightly Ciorcal Comhrá were (seated, from left): Dee Brougham, Mary Crowley, Lisa McCarthy, Eileen Hurley and Margaret O'Dwyer. Standing: Michael Patwell, Kathleen O'Mahony, Eleanor O'Regan, Maureen O'Donovan, and Sean Ó hEachthigheirn. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals out and about in Clonakilty were, back: Kevin Quinlan, Louis Quinlan, Jim Quinlan and Alan Dromey. Front: Freddy Quinlan, Aoibhín Dromey and Donnacha Dromey. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members of the Bee in Harmony performing in Astna Square during the Clonakilty Guitar Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
School principal Sheila welcomed An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Tommy Gunning, the school's former principal, at the Ballinspittle National School's official opening.
The beauty of creation in a Crossbarry garden.
Terence and Vivienne from Ask Acorn kindly donated 12 laptops to St James’ National School where senior pupils Millie and Grace accepted them on behalf of the school.
Thirty altar servers from Rath NS, including 13 new recruits, had a training with Fr Kevin O’Regan and Siobhan O’Brien recently in Sacred Heart Church, Rath. Anna and Christopher will serve at mass on Sherkin Island while the other 28 will serve in Rath.
Ilen Rovers held the second Dano Driscoll memorial tournament this year and were delighted to come out on top. Thanks to Clann na nGael, Kilmacabea and Tadhg Mac Carthaigh for participating. Pictured here with Dano’s grandchildren (Mia and Daniel) were back: Ciara Cottrell, Ella Mae Jennings, Ella Coakley, Ella Keane, Rathnaid Whooley, Edie Reilly, Róisín McDermott, Orlaith Brennan and Abbie Broughan. Front: Emma Keohane, Hollie Harmon, Ina O’Driscoll, Eirinn O’Driscoll, Hannah Sheehy (captain), Emma O’Driscoll, Nell McCarthy, Méabh Collins, Mila Browne and Aoife Cadogan Pyburn.
The Ilen Rovers junior ladies who won over Donoughmore in the county semi-final last Sunday. Back: Aisling Whooley, Emma Hurley, Alice Bushe, Daisy Griffiths, Saorla Carey, Sanne Connolly, Siobhán Hickey, Leah Carey, Sarah Connolly, Michelle Collins, Meg Walshe, Anna Hurley, Mary Bushe, Anna Collins, Lucy O'Driscoll and Tara Duggan. Front: Eimear Carey, Saoirse Harte Leonard, Diane Rose Coakley, Kate Carey, Maria Connolly, Keelin Murphy, Méabh Collins, Ava Murphy, Alannah O'Driscoll, Claire Collins and Mia Crowley.
On the 25th anniversary of 9/11, FDNY and Kinsale Fire and Rescue members gathered at the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance at Ringfinnan, Kinsale.
Those who started Bishop Galvin Central School in 1976 at the reunion which was held last Saturday night at O’Mahony’s Bar. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Young Barryroe fans were all smiles after their team qualified for the Co-op Superstores premier junior hurling championship semi-final following their victory over Cloughduv in Ennsikeane last Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The medieval Franciscan friary in Abbeymahon, overlooking Courtmacsherry Bay, is currently undergoing protection works that are being carried out by the Ballinsloe based civil engineering and building company Triur Construction. Funding to the tune of €24,784 was allocated for the works as part of an overall national package of €7.5m for some 122 projects. The Abbeymahon project is one of three West Cork sites along with Rathbarry and Schull to secure financial support. The friary in Abbeymahon is one of the few early Franciscan foundations with extensive remains in Ireland. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
O'Donovan Rossa ladies U14 who won the county A football final celebrated their fantastic win in good style in Skibbereen: Cara Herlihy, Lilly O'Sullivan, Milana Collins, Hannah Tobin, Eve O'Sullivan, Emma Hourihan, Lauren McCarthy and Victoria Balasa. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
County champions celebrating in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Daniel Copithorne and Matt Mapplebeck take another win, this time winning the Irish junior sailing championships held in Schull Harbour last weekend.
The Bunratty men’s team who won 2-1 over Togher Celtic FC at last weekend’s match at home in the league. The goal scorers were Conor Brosnan and Shane O’Mahony.
At the launch of the Land & Sea exhibition at The Blue House Gallery, are photographer and artist Geoff Geenham and artist Patricia Bevan. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
The Togher Celtic U14 team, winners of the SuperValu girls U14 league perpetual cup.
Back: Alicia Hurley, Nicola Hurley, Katie Crowley, Aoibhe Parry, Orah Collins, Aoibhe Deane, Aoibheann O’Donovan and Saoirse O’Donovan. Front: Sophia Hurley, Rachel Murray, Jessa Daly, Faye Buston, Molly Lyons, Ella O’Donovan, Clodagh Cronin and Sophie Buston.
Saoirse O’Donovan, Molly Lyons, Aoibheann O’Donovan with the SuperValu girls U14 league perpetual cup.
Joint captains Faye Buston and Molly Lyons with Mike Burgoyne, fixtures secretary for West Cork schoolboys and schoolgirls league (WCSSL).
Togher Celtic U14 girls team coach Jackie Buston with daughters Faye, Robin and Sophie.
Colm Giltinan and Gerard Dubois on duty at the Carrigaline Men's Shed display in SuperValu Mall on Culture Night.
Ciara O'Regan (Ballineen), Rachael Bateman (Innishannon) and Katie Nicholas (Ahakista) enjoying the fundraising barbecue hosted recently by the Dunmanway branch of Macra na Feirme in aid of Friends of Dunmanway Hospital. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Brothers Corney and Paddy Savage from Tragumna at the recently held annual Tragumna Threshing . (Photo: Anne Minihane)