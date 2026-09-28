Taoiseach and Minister open new CUH surgical hub in Cork

A new €90 million surgical hub at CUH was officially opened by the Taoiseach and Health Minister today.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin alongside Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill welcomed the opening of the purpose-built surgical hub on the CUH campus.

The hub will “provide dedicated elective surgical, outpatient and minor procedure capacity,” said the HSE.

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Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be opening the HSE South West Surgical Hub, which will serve patients from across Cork, Kerry and beyond.”

He added: “The opening of this hub marks an important milestone in the continued development of healthcare services in the South West."

The surgical hub includes four operating theatres, outpatient consultation rooms, minor procedure rooms, patient assessment and recovery areas and dedicated staff facilities.

It will support a range of special medical treatments and will also offer same-day procedures, allowing patients to attend for treatment, recover and return home on the same day wherever clinically appropriate.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD said the impressive new facility was part of the HSE's national Surgical Hub Programme, with the hub providing additional capacity for thousands of day case surgeries, minor procedures and outpatient consultations.

“Surgical hubs are an important component of our efforts to improve access to care, reduce waiting times and ensure patients receive treatment in a timely and efficient manner,” the Minister said.

HSE CEO Anne O’Connor said the new hub was much more than a new healthcare building.

“It represents a new model of care,” she said. “By creating dedicated, protected capacity for planned procedures, we can reduce the impact that emergency pressures have on scheduled surgery and provide greater certainty for patients and their families.

“It will help us reduce waiting times, improve access to care, and ensure more people receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

The HSE South West Surgical Hub is one of eight surgical hubs being developed nationally as part of the government’s Elective Ambulatory Care Programme.