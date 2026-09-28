Cork TD O’Flynn calls for urgent Men’s Shed running-cost support

Cork North Central TD Ken O’Flynn (Ind Ire) has called on the government to confirm running-cost support for Men’s Sheds ahead of the 2027 Budget.

In replies to Parliamentary Questions, Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said he had received a new funding proposal from the Irish Men’s Shed Association.

The Minister said he would engage with the association after reviewing it.

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Deputy O’Flynn pointed out that the government provided no figures for funding through the association in 2024 or 2026 to date.

He added that the reply to his question made no reference to any dedicated provision for Men’s Sheds in the upcoming budget.

The figures that were provided showed that the average grant paid out to each Men’s Shed through the Association fell from €2,432 in 2023 to €2,047 in 2025, O’Flynn said.

A separate €1 million fund under the 2025 Local Enhancement Programme was open to community groups, including Men’s Sheds, for energy and running costs.

It reached 150 Men’s Sheds nationwide, providing an average of €440 per shed.

“There should be dedicated running-cost support for Men’s Sheds, with funding ring-fenced in the Budget and a straightforward application process that volunteers can actually manage,” said the Deputy.

“These organisations should not be spending their time trying to navigate complicated funding systems when they should be keeping their doors open and serving their communities.”

Minister Calleary said his Department was totally committed to the work of Men's Sheds and also Women's Sheds on the ground.

“Given that the current distribution of funding has been identified by many individual sheds as cumbersome and being a burden, when considering the future allocation mechanism for Men's Sheds, my priority is to ensure that the process is streamlined for the sheds themselves and that funding is targeted and distributed in an effective and efficient manner,” said the Minister.