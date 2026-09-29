LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Beara’s role in War of Independence recalled

EDITOR – Recently I was gifted a 78-page jam-packed book published in recent years by local historian, Barry Sullivan, on ‘Sean T O’Sullivan aka Jack Shandon: Family History and Guerrilla Years in Beara’. He was a member of the Irish Volunteers before 1916 and a local battalion engineer in the War of Independence.

I learned of the strong existence of the Irish Volunteers in the Beara peninsula before 1916 and in the War of Independence and of the IRA or as they are sometimes named the Old IRA too.

The story of Albert and Rose Thomas appointed as caretakers of Dunboy Castle in 1921. The book reprints Albert’s detailed and warm-hearted essay on their experience. He was new to the peninsula and loved it. He got on well with both sides as they called on him or told him to put his hands up as they went through the castle grounds. He and his wife had to leave when advised by the authorities they feared the burning of the castle was imminent.

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The beautifully furnished castle was set on fire in May 1921 by the IRA as they in turn feared it could be taken over by the British army as a security base, making movement of the IRA and Volunteers in the area more difficult.

Sean T O’Sullivan did not know the castle was to be burned as he was away at the time. He would not have agreed to it.

In 1966 he led a parade through Castletownbere on the 50th anniversary of the 1916 Rising. The book is a gem on the Beara peninsula in the War of Independence.

Mary Sullivan,

Cork.

Baltimore reaps the foodie awards and it’s well deserved too

EDITOR – Finally, Baltimore gets the recognition it deserves as a foodie heaven! I saw it on social media Tuesday night that Baltimore was named Food Village of the Year and it’s about time in my opinion.

It’s not just the quality, but the range of cravings you can satisfy in Baltimore is what makes it special. Want a pizza? Go to La Jolie Brise. How about a hearty meal? The Algiers is just up the road and for those blustery days there is always Bushes Bar with its lovely soup and sandwiches.

You can eat as fancy as you like too, going from the Custom House, which boasts two Michelin stars, to Camiers Gala with its pretty excellent deli!

I know it’s hard to argue that Baltimore is a hidden gem but in this regard I really think it’s been underrated. I’m delighted that it’s finally getting the recognition it deserves, it’s a testament to the hard work of each and every establishments in the town.

David Sheehan,

Clonakilty.

Drimoleague road finally resurfaced but more to do

EDITOR – I am writing to congratulate Cork County Council on doing a fantastic job resurfacing the road coming into Drimoleague.

The t-junction as you drive into the village had no road markings but instead lots of potholes. Now it’s resurfaced, is in a much better condition and all drivers can stop on the white line before they turn off to Bantry or into Drimoleague. It makes a big difference and an altogether safer road.

For added safety we’ll just need the potholes going along the road past Centra on the other side to be filled as well.

Thanks again to the council contractors for their hard work.

Regards,

Name and address supplied.