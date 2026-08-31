Instagram

Man (30s) arrested following seizure of €1.2m worth of cocaine at Cork Airport

August 31st, 2026 3:22 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Man (30s) arrested following seizure of €1.2m worth of cocaine at Cork Airport Image

Share this article

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of approximately 12kg of cocaine at Cork Airport today which has an estimated value of over €1.2m.

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers found the drugs concealed in packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight originating in Faro, Portugal.

One male, aged in his 30s, was subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Cork Garda Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Revenue spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended