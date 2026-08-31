Man (30s) arrested following seizure of €1.2m worth of cocaine at Cork Airport

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of approximately 12kg of cocaine at Cork Airport today which has an estimated value of over €1.2m.

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers found the drugs concealed in packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight originating in Faro, Portugal.

One male, aged in his 30s, was subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Cork Garda Station.

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A Revenue spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.