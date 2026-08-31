Cork cinemas to offer films for just €4 this weekend

Cinema audiences across Cork will be able to enjoy the big-screen experience for less this September, as cinemas join the nationwide National Cinema Weekend celebration on Saturday September 5th and Sunday September 6th.

Participating cinemas will offer admission prices starting from just €4 (RSP) throughout the weekend. The initiative is proudly supported by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland. The initiative will give Cork audiences the chance to enjoy multiple films at a reduced rate across two days.

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Cork natives Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, stars of massive hit The Young Offenders (which will celebrate its 10 year anniversary with a re-release of the film on National Cinema Weekend) said: 'We think there’s nothing like the magic of going to the movies. The shared communal experience of enjoying films as they were meant to be seen – on the big screen with a captive audience, is one of our favourite things to do. We’re really looking forward to celebrating National Cinema Weekend this year by catching as many films as we can, and re-watching some of the great movies we've already enjoyed at the cinema this year.'h

Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland is the official supporter of National Cinema Weekend 2026. Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive of Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, commented:

'Screen Ireland is proud to support National Cinema Weekend, which is set to be a fantastic celebration of cinema, in recognition of Irish audiences and their continued support for Irish film on the big screen. With such a wide range of films available to choose from as part of the initiative, we hope audiences across the country can find new Irish stories to connect with this year.'

Tickets can be purchased online and at the box office and audiences are advised to check local cinema listings and can also visit www.cinemaweekend.ie as a central online location to check out what’s screening at their local cinema for National Cinema Weekend.

See www.cinemaweekend.ie for more details