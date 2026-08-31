First shout for two members of Union Hall RNLI

Two volunteer members of Union Hall RNLI had their first shout on Saturday morning when they came to the rescue of three people when their raft got into difficulty.

The inshore lifeboat was requested at 9.50am by Valentia Coast Guard to assess the situation at the small sound, an area between Rabbit Island and the mainland in Union Hall.

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The lifeboat Christine and Raymond Fielding, helmed by Sean Walsh and with crew members Ríona Casey and Lily Riddle onboard, immediately diverted. When the lifeboat arrived on scene, the crew found two casualties in the water trying to assist the raft across the channel. The raft had become caught in weather conditions, with northwest winds at 4-5 knots.

The crew took the casualties and raft aboard and took them the short distance back ashore at 10.10am, and then returned to the station. The volunteer lifeboat crew were supported ashore by Head Launcher, John Kelleher and shore crew Raymond Limrick and Deirdre Forristal.

Following the call out, John Kelleher, Union Hall RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: ‘We would like to commend the three people for all wearing lifejackets, and all having a means of communication, and we wish them well.

'Today was the first shout for two of our volunteers and we congratulate Lily Riddle and Deirdre Fortistal. Lily is a crew member and Deirdre has recently joined as shore crew. Always remember If you see someone in trouble on or near the water, remember Phone, Float, Throw.'