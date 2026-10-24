Gardaí rule out foul play in Macroom man's death

Gardaí are not treating the death of Macroom man Jack O'Donovan as suspicious and have ruled out foul play

His body was fund in the vicinity of Golf Club, Castle Grounds, Macroom yesterday morning.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that a post-mortem examination has been carried out on Mr O'Donovan who was aged in his 20s.

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"The results of the examination are not being released for operational reasons. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner."

Gardaí had been appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the man's body yesterday.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.