Skibbereen advance in Junior Clubs Challenge Cup

SKIBBEREEN set up a clash with Kinsale in the Junior Clubs Challenge Cup after surviving an 11-try thriller against Kanturk.

The teams had met the previous weekend in a Division 1 game, with Skibb winning 24-7, as they ran in four tries.

This time, home team Kanturk were ready for the Skibbereen challenge, so the men from West Cork had to dig deep. And they did.

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Vladan Divis and Tim Farrell both scored two tries for Skibbereen, while Matthew Benn and Johnny Been got one each. Hohaia Whiu added two conversions for the visitors, who will now take on Kinsale in the next round in late November.

It’s been an encouraging start to the season for Skibbereen who have won two of their three games in Division 1, and they sit on ten points alongside Bandon and Clonakilty.

In the next round of league games on November 1st, Clonakilty will host Kinsale, Bandon travel to Crosshaven, and Skibbereen will head to Mallow.

Also, this Saturday, Clonakilty are away to Ballina in an Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup clash at Heffernan Park.