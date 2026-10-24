Uisce Éireann working to restore supply to customers in Schull

Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in Schull, Drimoleague and Ballydehob as operational issues associated with Storm Boelo have resulted in reduced treated water levels at the local reservoirs.

Customers in Schull, Lowertown, Colla Road and the surrounding areas, as well as those in Ballydehob, Drimoleague and the surrounding areas, may experience reduced pressure or an interruption to supply as a result.

Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’ Riordan has assured customers that every effort is being made to restore a full water supply as quickly as possible.

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“We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned interruption to supply and we thank customers for their support while our works continue.”

"Our team is working at the treatment plant to ensure normal production is restored and this is expected by 10pm tonight."

For ongoing updates, please visit the Water Supply and Services section of our website and quote reference number: COR00123332

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section.