Drive for you community to raise fund for Irish Guide Dogs

DRIVERS in Macroom and Cork city will have an opportunity to support Irish Guide Dogs simply by taking a test drive.

The Drive for your Community campaign raised €26,310 for Irish Guide Dogs last year, and Ford is hoping to build on that impact in 2026.

With up to 200 test drives available at four locations, and Ford donating €30 to Irish Guide Dogs for every valid test drive completed, each area has the potential to raise €6,000 for the charity.

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The events will take place at Kelleher's of Macroom on Saturday October 10, as well as Mahon Point on September 26; Penrose One on September 29; and the Marina Market on October 17.

As part of the fundraising event, people will have the opportunity to test-drive Ford’s latest vehicles, including the All-Electric Explorer, All-Electric Capri and All-Electric Puma Gen-E while helping to support the life-changing work carried out by Irish Guide Dogs.

John Manning, Market Lead, Ford Ireland, said: “We’re incredibly proud to bring Drive for your Community back for a second year, following the fantastic response to the initiative in 2025."