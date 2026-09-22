‘For my son, the autism class means he can breathe’: a milestone for Ballydehob school

SCOIL Bhríde in Ballydehob is celebrating after opening the first autism class on the Mizen Peninsula, as the community prepares to dance for inclusion.

The Mizen Room signifies far more than a classroom.

For families right across the region, its opening represents something deeply meaningful – the chance for children to learn, grow and belong in their community.

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The dedicated autism classroom brings specialist educational support closer to home for children and families who previously faced longer journeys to access the support their children needed.

For parent Trish Cleary, whose son attends the new class, the difference is already profound.

“For my son, the autism class means he can breathe,” she said. “He isn’t constantly trying to fight to fit into a system that wasn’t designed for him.

“He can finally learn in an environment that understands him, supports him and allows him to be himself.”

For Trish, it is about giving her son something every child deserves — the freedom to feel comfortable and confident in school, without having to spend his days “trying to fit into a world that does not always fit him.”

She added: “He can just be himself — and he can learn, grow and enjoy school like every other child deserves to.”

Those words sum up the essence of the Mizen Room. It is not simply a classroom. It is a place where children can arrive each morning knowing that they belong, where their individual needs are understood, and where they can learn and develop in an environment built around their comfort, happiness and potential.

Scoil Bhríde principal Miriam Burke said the new classroom is already proving hugely significant for families in the community.

“The beautiful new classroom has been created with the needs, comfort and happiness of its pupils at its heart,” she said.

“For parents in the Mizen area, its opening represents a space that can adapt to the needs of our pupils and allow them to learn and thrive in an environment where they feel safe, supported and valued.”

For a rural community, having this support on the doorstep can make an enormous difference — not only for the children who attend the class, but for their families too.

Now, the wider community is being invited to celebrate the opening — with music, dancing and plenty of fun.

The Scoil Bhríde Parents’ Association is bringing Everybody Dance Goes West, with Stevie G, to Ballydehob Community Hall on Saturday, September 26.

The RedFM DJ’s popular Everybody Dance discos have become a familiar and much-loved part of Cork’s autism-inclusive community, and he is heading to Ballydehob for a special autism-friendly disco.

The event promises music, dancing and fun in a relaxed and welcoming environment where every child can take part in their own way — whether that means dancing in the middle of the floor, joining in from the sidelines, or simply enjoying the atmosphere.

Behind the celebration is an important purpose.

All proceeds will go towards supporting the Mizen Room and providing inclusive outdoor equipment for the children of Scoil Bhríde.

The disco will be held at Ballydehob Community Hall, on Saturday September 26 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Tickets, from €5, on Eventbrite (carers go free).

The disco provides an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate how far they have come, while helping to build an even more inclusive future for the children of the school. The event is also open to the wider West Cork community to come and be part of this inclusive event.

It is a chance to celebrate the children who can now go to school closer to home where the teachers and SNAs are creating a space so children can feel safe and understood.

And it is a community coming together to say something very simple, but very powerful: There is a place here for every child.