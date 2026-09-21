Patients sought for trial to treat breast cancer

PATIENTS in Cork are being invited to apply for a pioneering new clinical trial called MELODY Trial, which will explore a more personalised approach to treating advanced breast cancer.

Details of the new trial were announced ahead of World Cancer Research Day on September 24 and highlights the importance of continued investment in cancer research and the role that researchers, clinicians and patients can all play in turning today’s questions into tomorrow’s cancer treatments.

Recruitment will open in early October 2026, marking another step forward in access to precision cancer care in Ireland. The trial offers eligible patients the opportunity to take part in research that could help shape the future of cancer care in Ireland.

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The trial was developed through Dr Emer Lynch’s Breakthrough Clinical Cancer Research Fellowship, with Professor Roisin Connolly, Director of Cancer Research at UCC, acting as her supervisor.

The fellowship provided protected time to develop the study and build Dr Lynch’s expertise in clinical research. Her research looks at the genetic makeup of breast cancer and the bacteria and other microbes associated with it, to better understand how the disease changes over time and responds to treatment.

With a plan to work over the next two years with 50 women in the Cork and Kerry region, the MELODY Trial will be delivered at the CUH/UCC Cancer Centre at Cork University Hospital. Dr Emer Lynch, breakthrough clinical cancer research fellow at UCC, and now a consultant medical oncologist at CUH explained the approach:

“It will investigate the use of a simple blood test, known as a liquid biopsy, to identify genetic changes in cancer cells. The aim is to provide clinicians with additional information about an individual’s cancer which could help inform more personalised treatment decisions."

In recent years, there have been many advances in tumour gene testing. Up until now in Ireland, she said, we have only been able to do this type of testing on tumour tissue biopsies, which can be time-consuming and is invasive for patients, but we now know that many genetic alterations can be detected in blood tests instead.

"Some alterations occur after exposure to a specific treatment, so this trial will allow us, as physicians, to see what is working and what might be indicated for future treatments. So too will it allow us to understand why some patients respond to certain treatments, whilst others do not," she added.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Ireland and the second most common cause of cancer-related death among women, affecting approximately one in seven women in Ireland.

In recent years, the treatment landscape for such patients has evolved, and mortality has improved considerably, with better survival for those patients diagnosed with advanced cancers, largely due to improved systemic treatment options. However, these therapies have potential toxicities, and even still, will be ineffective for some patients.

Precision Oncology aims to tailor treatment to the specific characteristics of an individual’s cancer, including the genetic changes in cancer cells. For this to be possible, researchers need to better understand the biology of each cancer and how it changes and responds to treatment.

The MELODY trial will explore whether liquid biopsy testing can help provide this additional information. Unlike a traditional tissue biopsy, which requires a sample of the tumour, a liquid biopsy uses a blood sample to detect genetic material released by cancer cells. The study will examine how this approach compares with existing tissue-based testing and explore its cost-effectiveness and patients’ experiences of taking part.

Liquid testing of this kind is not currently available in routine public care in Ireland, making the study an opportunity to explore its potential role in supporting more personalised cancer care. A key feature of the study is its patient-centred approach, with patient and public involvement (PPI) informing the trial's design to help ensure it is accessible and meaningful for those taking part.

The research has also been supported through a collaborative funding model involving Breakthrough Cancer Research, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Health Research Board and industry partners, underscoring the importance of sustained investment in clinical research infrastructure and innovation.

Dr Emer Lynch said: “I am incredibly grateful to Breakthrough Cancer Research for the support provided through my Clinical Research Fellowship. This clinical trial would not have reached this stage without the support of Breakthrough Cancer Research. Their investment has given me protected time, training and opportunity to develop this research and, most importantly, to bring it to the point where it can make a difference for patients.

“It is incredibly exciting to see now that work translate into a clinical trial that patients can participate in. We hope that MELODY will help us better understand advanced breast cancer and explore how liquid biopsy testing could support more personalised treatment in the future. We want clinical research to be accessible to as many patients as possible and, importantly, to become an integrated part of cancer care.”

Roisin Connolly, Director of Cancer Research, UCC said: "Supporting emerging clinician-researchers is central to building a strong academic health system that delivers better outcomes for patients. This work reflects our commitment to connecting research and patients, ensuring that advances in science translate into real benefits for people living with cancer across the region."

Orla Dolan, CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research, said:

“Behind every cancer breakthrough is a person: a researcher asking a new question, a patient willing to take part, and ultimately someone whose life could be changed by what we learn. Research is the bridge between an idea and a new possibility for patients. But getting there takes time, expertise and investment, and not every research project progresses to a trial.

"That makes reaching this point with MELODY a really significant achievement. Through our support for Dr Emer Lynch’s Clinical Research Fellowship, we are not only helping to advance an important area of breast cancer research but also investing in the next generation of researchers and clinicians who will translate research into clinical practice for the benefit of cancer patients.

"For a patient eligible to participate in a clinical trial, being offered the opportunity can be incredibly significant. It can mean access to an approach that would otherwise not be available to them, while also helping researchers learn more that could benefit many more people living with cancer in the future. We are incredibly excited to see where MELODY can lead.”

Those interested in learning more about the MELODY trial are encouraged to contact [email protected] or discuss it with their Medical Oncologist at Cork University Hospital.