Principals approaching burnout as workload increases

NEW research has revealed over four in five principals are experiencing moderate-to-high levels of work-related burnout, with the majority working more than 50 hours each week.

The Principal Occupational Wellbeing Report 2026, which was carried out by Dublin City University, paints a stark picture of the mental health and wellbeing of school leaders in the Republic of Ireland.

The report shows that 86%, which is four in every five principals, are dealing with work-related burnout, and that one in 10 principals say they are ‘extremely unlikely’ to continue in their role over the coming year.

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The report points to a crisis in school leadership because an overwhelming majority of school principals are experiencing critical levels of exhaustion.

The research was conducted by the DCU CREATE team, led by Dr Sabrina Fitzsimons, Professor Catherine Furlong, Dr Pia O’Farrell, and Dr Damien Burke.

Key findings suggested that there is a mental health decline within the education system: 28% of principals described their mental health as 'poor or very poor,' with nearly one-third of them stating this has negatively impacted their leadership abilities.

Dr Sabrina Fitzsimons, co-author of the report, said: 'Leading a school is a highly relational and emotionally demanding role which places principals at increased risk of stress and burnout.

'The data suggests a potential sustainability crisis with almost one-third of principals self-reporting poor or very poor mental health.'

Professor Catherine Furlong suggested that a significant challenge has emerged for principals in recent years due to the lack of a clear remit and job specification.

Today, she said principals are being asked to wear many hats –everything from HR functions and people management, to teaching, organising maintenance of the school grounds, engaging with external agencies and managing tenders, to mention just some of their duties.