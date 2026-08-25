Three teenagers in court charged over stolen BMW

THREE teenagers arrested after a garda car was rammed by a stolen car in West Cork have appeared in court.

Wayne Daly (19) of Farm Lawn, Manor Farm, Lehenaghmore, Cork and two juveniles (14) who cannot be named because they are minors were brought before a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday.

They were arrested in connection with an incident in Belgooly in the early hours of Tuesday morning and charged with allowing themselves to be carried in a stolen BMW X5.

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Sgt Tom Mulcahy said gardaí were objecting to bail for Daly because of the seriousness of the charge and the fact that gardaí feared he would commit further offences if granted bail.

It was alleged that Daly allowed himself to be carried in a car that was stolen from a property in Rochestown in Cork city sometime after 9.30pm on August 24th and 3.30am on August 25th and driven to Belgooly near Kinsale.

Daly was not legally represented but said he had spoken to a solicitor. He took to the witness box to apply for bail.

Judge Brendan O'Reilly remanded Daly in custody with consent to bail to appear at Clonakilty District Court on August 27th after Daly informed him that he did have the necessary money on him to meet his own bond of €100 and he did not have anyone at hand to provide an independent surety of €1,000.

Gardaí did not object to bail for the two juveniles, who were accompanied by their parents, remanded both to appear at Bandon District Court on September 11th when juvenile cases are scheduled for hearing.