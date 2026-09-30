HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Clonakilty house in quiet cul-de-sac setting

Clonakilty house in quiet cul-de-sac setting.

AN immaculately-presented house in a quiet cul-de-sac with great kerb appeal has just come to the market in Clonakilty guiding at €535,000.

The four-bed at Clogheen Grove is described by selling agent Hodnett Forde as being in “showhouse condition”. It boasts 166sqm (1788sqft) of internal floor space, and is located just a short walk from the town centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ground floor has been thoughtfully designed to provide modern and comfortable family living, with an open-plan kitchen/dining room which opens up to the rear garden, utility room and a fully renovated shower room.

There is also a large, bright living room, together with a separate reception room that would be ideally suited as a playroom or home office, with sliding-door access to a useful storage area.

Upstairs there are four generous double bedrooms - two ensuite - and a family bathroom. There is a Stira to a floored attic which provides plenty of storage. The attic can easily be converted to further accommodation if desired.

To the rear, there is a large south-facing garden, laid mainly in lawn, with a garden room, patio area with seating, and a dedicated bike storage shed.

There is pedestrian pathway to Clonakilty Park Hotel opposite which offers an excellent range of facilities, including the award-winning leisure club with 20m swimming pool, toddler

pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and fully equipped gym, together with fitness classes and treatment facilities.

Viewing is highly recommended, by appointment only.