HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed family home in the heart of Clonakilty town

A LOW maintenance property centrally located in Clonakilty has just come to the market guiding at €325,000.

Selling agents Martin Kelleher Property Services rightly describe 3 Laurel Court as ‘immaculately presented’ and within walking distance of all the town’s amenities.

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The house, with a BER C1 energy rating, has been extensively renovated with a sheltered west-facing rear patio area and a fully-floored attic space.

The three-bed, three-bath residence extends to 954sqft and there is allocated car parking to the front. To the rear the slabbed patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and adds to the low maintenance appeal.

Viewing, by appointment, is highly recommended (www.martinkelleher.ie)