Get crafty for Christmas

It's the time of the year to start making and creating for the festive season. Here are some easy to make paper baubles…

To make them you will need: wallpaper, wire, hole punch, wire cutters, round-nose pliers, wooden beads, (metal or plastic which ever you have, sometimes I use an old string of broken beads or pick up a necklace in a charity shop and deconstruct it), jute twine and a pair of scissors.

Method: Draw and cut out six strips of wallpaper measuring 22cm by 1.5cm. Cut the strips in the same direction as the wallpaper is rolled, to give them a nice curve.

Measure the middle point of each strip (11cm) and, using a hole punch or needle, make a hole in the middle of each. Then make a hole at each end of the strip, roughly 1cm from each edge.

Cut a piece of wire measuring about 12cm. Use the round-nose pliers (or whatever pliers you have) to create an end loop on the wire. Thread one wooden bead onto the wire, followed by all six strips of wallpaper at the middle hole.

Starting with the bottom strip (the one closest to the wooden bead) and working your way up, thread the end holes of each strip onto the top end of the wire. Thread the strips clockwise one by one, to give the bauble a nice shape.

Once you are happy with the shape of your paper bauble, thread on one last wooden bead to finish. Using the round-nose pliers, create a loop at the top end of the wire large enough to pass the twine through, then knot the twine in place.

These look so pretty hanging on a fir branch and placed in a large simple jar or vase.

