INTERIORS: Prepare for all weathers

When it comes to creating a stylish yet practical outdoor space, summer garden furniture is a key component for homeowners in Ireland.

The unpredictable nature of the Irish climate, with its mix of sun, rain, and wind, means that selecting the right garden furniture is essential for durability and comfort throughout the season.

Weather resistant materials

Given Ireland’s often wet and windy summers, investing in weather-resistant furniture is crucial. Materials like aluminium, teak, and wrought iron are ideal for this climate. Aluminium is lightweight, rust-resistant, and doesn’t require much maintenance, making it perfect for Ireland’s damp conditions. Teak, while slightly more expensive, is naturally resistant to water, and its rich colour deepens over time, giving it a timeless, elegant appeal. Wrought iron, though heavier, is another great option, offering both strength and resilience in the face of gusty winds.

Comfort and practicality

Cushions and throws are essential for comfort, but they need to be easily removable or covered to protect against the frequent rain showers. Look for cushions with water-resistant covers or consider opting for furniture pieces with built-in storage to stow cushions away when not in use.

Modular and versatile designs

With the Irish weather’s tendency to change quickly, flexible and modular furniture sets can be a real advantage. Choose pieces that are lightweight enough to move but can be rearranged depending on the weather, from sunny afternoons to cooler evenings. A well-chosen parasol or retractable awning can provide much-needed shade, while firepits can add warmth during chilly summer nights.

By considering durability, comfort, and adaptability, homeowners can make the most of their garden spaces, even when the weather isn’t always perfect. Quality garden furniture not only enhances outdoor living but also ensures long-lasting enjoyment through the Irish summer.

If you need help creating your outdoor space contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish. www.ineanish.ie