INTERIORS: Colour zone your home

Many contemporary properties feature open-plan layouts, with one room taking on multiple functions throughout the day and evening.

This change has placed a new importance on ‘colour zoning’.

Colour zoning open-plan rooms is the act of using colour to create different areas within a space.

As a result, each area will have its own function, and it is a great way to bring structure to the room.

Carried out effectively, this method of decorating can create a harmonious interior with a clear sense of purpose and flow.

It’s important to consider the look and feel that you want, and if you have a dual-function room, or simply want a pop of colour, then just painting a section or a corner of a wall is the perfect solution.

This technique can not only add a touch of style, but also serve a practical purpose by zoning different areas for work, dining, or reading.

By using clean lines and a rectangular shape, you can create a visually appealing painted section that not only adds dimension to the overall design of the room.

This versatile approach allows you to create distinct zones within a single space, maximising its functionality while adding an artistic touch.

Whether you want to create a cosy seating area, or highlight a specific corner for a particular activity, painting a section or a corner of a wall can transform your room and make it truly unique.

