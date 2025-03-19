Southern Star Ltd. logo
History

FRONT PAGE FLASHBACK: Five years ago today - March 19th

March 19th, 2025 8:15 AM

By Tony O'Shaughnessy

FRONT PAGE FLASHBACK: Five years ago today - March 19th Image

Share this article

THIS is a series where we go back in time to the front page of a certain year.

Check out the front page of The Southern Star from five years ago today when the local West Cork communities pulled together to show strength in the face of the new Covid-19 threat.

Did you know it's possible to read past editions of the Southern Star dating all the way back to 1882? Enjoy 135 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.

Click on the front page below and zoom in to read these stories.

The front page of The Southern Star from March 19th 2020

 

Did you know it's possible to read past editions of the Southern Star dating all the way back to 1882? Enjoy 135 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended