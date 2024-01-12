Book offers insight into life of Michael Collins

A BOOK that stands as a fitting tribute – in both words and photographs – to General Michael Collins has been published privately by a London-based journalist.

The book entitled Michael Collins – In Loving Memory 1922-2022 by Tom O’Flaherty, was published this year, and is now in its second edition.

‘Michael Collins will also be written and spoken of with respect,’ Tom told The Southern Star. ‘We will remember his achievements and we will also remember him as our greatest soldier.’

In his book, Tom shows how Michael Collins contributed more than any other man to the fight for Irish independence, and he quotes former TD Brian Lenihan who said: ‘The spirit of Michael Collins is the spirit of the nation.’

The author, a native of Clonmel, served an apprenticeship as a compositor at The Sporting Press newspaper.

He also wrote regularly for The Nationalist newspaper in Clonmel, but in 1969 he moved to London to pursue a journalistic career. His other works include: Their Names Liveth For Evermore; In Memory of Ireland’s Local Heroes; and William Tinsley, Clonmel Architect and Builder.

His latest offering provides an insight into the life of Michael Collins.

In fact, the 165-page book contains possibly more photographic images of Michael Collins than any other book printed on the revolutionary leader. Tom O’Flaherty can be contacted at: [email protected].